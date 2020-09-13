Letter to the Editor,. Sept. 14, 2020: Amendment would make voting more fair for all

Amendment would make
voting more fair for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Life isn’t always fair, and there are times when this has to be accepted. But there also are times when this has to be challenged. In the case of redistricting, I believe it must be challenged.
I moved to Virginia in 2004 and have voted regularly ever since. Because of where I live, I rarely have had the opportunity to select a candidate in a general election other than for president or governor. That’s not fair. Political parties have made the choice for me by selecting my voting district.
As a citizen, I should have the ability to select a candidate of my choosing, but often this doesn’t happen because partisan gerrymandering has limited competition and kept many good candidates from running. The standard comment, "Well, that’s just the way it is done in Virginia," doesn’t satisfy my sense of fairness.
This summer, I had the opportunity to teach a high school leadership program for The Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia. Thirty high school students and I looked into how things have been done in Virginia and talked about how we might make Virginia a bit more "fair" to its citizens.
One thing the students came up with was to make sure that all areas of Virginia have an equal say in how our representatives are selected. A great way to level the playing field would be to pass the redistricting amendment and institute a commission to take the process out of the hands of political parties and divide the power among varied interests.
Is it a perfect system? No. Is it better than what we have now? Yes. Approving the amendment puts Virginia on the path forward; rejecting it entrenches the status quo at a time where citizens are demanding change.
Vote "yes" for Amendment 1 on Nov. 3.
Meg Heubeck.
Waynesboro.