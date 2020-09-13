Letter to the Editor, Sept. 14, 2020: Solar industry can offer jobs, low-cost energy

Solar industry can offer

jobs, low-cost energy

According to data from the National Solar Jobs Census, Virginia’s solar industry added 4,489 jobs in 2019, with roughly 5% more nonwhite employees finding jobs in the U.S. solar industry than in American industry overall. Not only does the sector provide a variety of good jobs, but it also provides low-cost energy with fewer negative environmental consequences than fracked natural gas. A two-person American household running on solar power can keep 3 to 4 tons of carbon dioxide out of the air per year, and pay little or nothing for electricity. The city of Richmond achieved SolSmart Silver status in 2017 by simplifying permitting, thanks to Mayor Levar Stoney’s initiative. Alexandria, Fairfax and the Northern Virginia Regional Commission have achieved SolSmart Gold status. Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Louisa counties can get assistance pursuing these favorable designations by contacting the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. As we confront job losses from COVID-19, Virginia localities should grow their solar sectors.