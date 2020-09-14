Letter to the Editor, Sept. 15, 2020: America is not better off after 4 years under Trump

America is not better off
after 4 years under Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding President Donald Trump: Never mind that he took children away from their parents at our southern border. Never mind his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate, the Iran nuclear deal and the World Health Organization. Never mind that he continually attempts to abolish the Affordable Care Act. Never mind his self-inflicted trade war with China. Never mind that he has led our country into having unprecedented national debt. Never mind his actions when foreign governments killed American citizens. Never mind his support of the “very fine people” in white nationalist groups. Never mind that he turns his back on allies and kowtows to dictators, surrendering the United States’ leadership role in the world. Never mind his use of unrequested militarized federal agents on peaceful protesters.
Never mind all that, if you want.
Now his willful inaction on the COVID-19 pandemic has cost nearly 200,000 American lives, and has engendered record-breaking unemployment and national fear. Our country cannot take four more years of this. You already know the answer to his question: No, we are not better off now than we were four years ago.
Don’t let anything keep you from voting on Nov. 3.
Anne Nowrouz.
Richmond.