Letter to the Editor, Sept. 15, 2020: America is not better off after 4 years under Trump

America is not better off

after 4 years under Trump

Regarding President Donald Trump: Never mind that he took children away from their parents at our southern border. Never mind his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate, the Iran nuclear deal and the World Health Organization. Never mind that he continually attempts to abolish the Affordable Care Act. Never mind his self-inflicted trade war with China. Never mind that he has led our country into having unprecedented national debt. Never mind his actions when foreign governments killed American citizens. Never mind his support of the “very fine people” in white nationalist groups. Never mind that he turns his back on allies and kowtows to dictators, surrendering the United States’ leadership role in the world. Never mind his use of unrequested militarized federal agents on peaceful protesters.