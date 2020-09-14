Letter to the Editor, Sept. 15, 2020: America must clean up its own problems first

America must clean up

its own problems first

I am neither a liberal nor a conservative. Depending on the issue, I can lean either to the left or the right. I read the newspapers and listen to the news quite a bit. The demonstrations in Belarusian cities are disturbing as it appears democracy is threatened around the world, but the fragility of American democracy is more disturbing. The destruction of refugee camps in Greece is tragic, but what to me is more tragic is the marginalization of racial, ethnic, religious, sexual and economic minorities in our country. Treatment of various minorities around the world, such as the Uighur Muslims in China, is a reason for righteous indignation, but what about the ethnic, gender, poor and religious minorities in America? This is a problem. Our government and our people might be the first to point out issues in other countries, but I think we need to take care of our own house first.