Letter to the Editor, Sept. 15, 2020: Poles and painted lines add to traffic confusion

Poles and painted lines

add to traffic confusion

Apparently the city street line-painting brigade is at it once again, giving bicyclists more power than cars. They have left Malvern Avenue, which looks like a white pole war zone, and crept over to Patterson Avenue. Now we have not one, but two major thoroughfares that have been reduced from four car lanes to two. Both of these streets are main arteries that let traffic flow from the north and west into and out of the city. Now there are fewer lanes, but more interesting is that all these lines and poles don’t convey anything that remotely feels intuitive nor obvious. It’s simply a hazard, not a solution.