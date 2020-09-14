Letter to the Editor, Sept. 15, 2020: Reader calls attention to lack of Navy vehicle tag

Reader calls attention

to lack of Navy vehicle tag

Virginia has vehicle license plates honoring the U.S. Army, Coast Guard and Marine Corps but not for the U.S. Navy. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles requires 450 paid preorders by Dec. 1 to authorize a Navy plate. The proposed Navy plate is set up as a revenue share, with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society receiving 60% of the annual plate fee. Plates can be personalized and are available for automobiles, trucks and motorcycles, and can include a disability symbol, if eligible. All active-duty and veteran Navy service members are eligible. For more details or to sign up, go to: www.NavyPlateVirginia.com or Facebook @Navy.Plate.Va