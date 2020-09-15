Letter to the Editor, Sept. 16, 2020: Timeless lesson learned from an antique clock

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timeless lesson learned

from an antique clock

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The clock was crafted during the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. The pendulum was in motion before the Wright brothers achieved flight, before American women could vote, before the great stock market crash and before Jonas Salk developed a vaccine for polio. The glass door opens onto two dials. Roman numerals distinguish the face of the upper dial as arrow-like arms mark the hours and minutes. The lower dial is a circular calendar. Its single arm identifies the date and skips from number 30 to number 1 for the months without a 31st day. It was built to recognize the modest length of February. Rotating cylinders proclaim the month and weekday. The only requirement is to wind the clock.

Booth Tarkington wrote that the faster life carries us, the less time we have to spare. Ours is the digital age with digital time on our wrists, our computers, our TVs and on the dashboards of our vehicles. There's no time like the digital present. Is there still a place for a 19th-century instrument in need of cranking? The old winding clock seems to be a relic to be banished to a dusty attic along with books no longer read and furniture no longer sat upon.