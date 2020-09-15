Letter to the Editor, Sept. 16, 2020: Trump's inability to lead in a crisis worries reader

Return to homepage ×
Trump's inability to lead
in a crisis worries reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am sick of hearing of the "China virus." Who cares where it came from? It's killing us. If President Donald Trump can't defend us against a virus from China, what will happen when we're faced with a missile from North Korea?
Jay Squires.
Richmond.