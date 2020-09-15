 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Sept. 16, 2020: Veteran wants change in congressional lineup
Veteran wants change

in congressional lineup

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Come November, this veteran “loser” will be voting. I won’t say for whom I’m not voting, but I sure would like to vote against some members of Congress. In all the years I have been on this earth, I never have seen this country so divided, with people rioting, looting and doing damage to personal and government property; American people parading around with assault weapons; innocent people being shot. When will this ever stop?

Martin M. Goodman.

Richmond.

