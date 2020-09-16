Letter to the Editor, Sept. 17, 2020: All voices must be heard for government to succeed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All voices must be heard

for government to succeed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This November’s election might be the most consequential one of our lifetime. For a democratic form of government to function as it is designed to do, it requires citizens to fulfill their responsibility to vote. Low voter turnout has been the nemesis of voting in too many elections.

Voting is the most democratic of all democratic activities. Without voting, there is no democracy; there is no participatory governance. Those who are eligible to vote and choose not to do so cede their power to participate in selecting representatives who will make decisions for all of us. Election results represent only those who vote. Those of us who consistently vote, who consider voting a constitutional right that comes with a responsibility to exercise that right, do not always understand the rationale of the nonvoter. Voter turnout for the 2018 election was considered high, with 53% of eligible voters casting ballots.