Letter to the Editor, Sept. 17, 2020: Levine tries to distract rather than inform voters

Levine tries to distract

rather than inform voters

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Olympics have been postponed this year, but Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, clearly is vying for a gold medal in mental gymnastics. Even this fellow Democrat thinks his recent op-ed in The Times-Dispatch opposing Amendment 1 is the latest example of his flips and twists to distract voters.

For example, he claims that the General Assembly already solved the problem of partisan gerrymandering by passing a bill during this year’s legislative session. It didn’t.

Article II, Section 6, of the Virginia Constitution is clear: “Electoral districts (are) established by the General Assembly.” Full stop. No stand-alone legislation can undo those words.

Instead, bills like House Bill 1255 would create a commission that merely advises the legislature about how to redraw district lines. From there, they can throw the recommendations in the garbage, if they so choose.

Then he says the Virginia Supreme Court inevitably will gerrymander districts on behalf of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. They won’t.