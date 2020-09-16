Letter to the Editor, Sept. 17, 2020: Reader disagrees with assessment of Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reader disagrees with

assessment of Trump

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read correspondent John Shelhorse’s recent Letter to the Editor, "Trump savvy businessman who puts America first," and couldn’t decide if he was serious or not. Let’s play serious:

• Businesses owned by Donald Trump have declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy six times. That’s a fact. He inherited $413 million from his father. It doesn’t hurt to start out with that — even I could make money.

• According to the Government Accountability Office, four of President Trump's junkets to Mar-a-Lago in 2017 cost U.S. taxpayers $13 million. Who cares that he donated his salary to federal agencies? I would, too, if the country paid for me to party.

On a side note: Trump held an indoor rally in Nevada, letting the attendees participate at their own risk. If they get sick, will he care?

No worries at all; he’s fine; it’s all about him.

Rick Ciferno.