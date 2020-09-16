Letter to the Editor, Sept. 17, 2020: Support amendment to end gerrymandering

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Support amendment

to end gerrymandering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How would you feel if your voice was taken away from you strictly because of how legislators think you will vote? Racial gerrymandering has been around for centuries in our country. Unfair districts segregate communities to the benefit of some (politicians) at the expense of many (voters). This is not a relic of the past — in the most recent redistricting cycle, 11 districts were ruled to be racially gerrymandered in the commonwealth of Virginia.

This puts a huge damper on the future of our community by leading certain local officials to victory. We cannot let legislators manipulate redistricting for their benefit rather than the benefit of the community. The Washington Post recently came out in favor of Amendment 1 in the push to end gerrymandering in Virginia. Amendment 1 has historic civil rights protections to end racial gerrymandering as well as measures to maintain transparency in the redistricting process. We need to put a stop to gerrymandering for the well-being of the commonwealth.

Kate Orensky,

FairMapsVa member.

Richmond.