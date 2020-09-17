Letter to the Editor, Sept. 18, 2020: Parents need to teach children responsibility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents need to teach

children responsibility

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“We have a pretty serious problem in this country and it didn’t just start with George Floyd,” Senate Majority Leader Richard (Dick) Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said, referring to police misconduct.

He’s right about that.

Why do some politicians think everything is fixable by government programs and legislation? The police need more training, they say.

Here’s a novel idea: How about parental training? How about asking parents to teach their children right from wrong, to show respect, obey laws, do their homework, finish high school, take responsibility for their actions, etc.?

No, none of the victims deserved to die, but most were not coming home from choir practice when they had their encounters with law enforcement.

Nancy Fuchs.