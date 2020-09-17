Letter to the Editor, Sept. 18, 2020: Reader defends Comey for his 'ethical compass'

Reader defends Comey

for his 'ethical compass'

I take issue with Larnie Allgood's recent Letter to the Editor, “Comey teaching ethics called an ‘oxymoron’.” I am a political independent. I have known Jim Comey for many years. If I were looking for an ideal ethical compass, it would be his. I did not go to the College of William & Mary, but I find the swipe at that institution to be unfair. I’m not in a position to either defend, criticize or second-guess every decision Comey has made in his public life, but I would put his ethics and sense of fairness at the top.