Letter to the Editor, Sept. 18, 2020: Students offer help with voting right restoration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students offer help with

voting right restoration

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginians lose their right to vote when they are convicted of a felony — and, unlike what happens in a majority of other states, they do not automatically regain that when they complete their sentence. Until recently, Virginia was one of the worst states for the restoration of voting rights, disenfranchising most residents with felony histories after their sentences were served, with a very narrow path to rights restoration. Over the past few years, however, Virginia has made the restoration of voting rights easier and widened that path.

Gov. Ralph Northam has pledged to restore voting rights to all eligible Virginians who have completed their sentence (including probation and parole). Information on Virginia's restoration of rights process, as well as an online application, can be found at: https://www.restore.virginia.gov/

The process is simple and straightforward. Even so, some people might have questions or need help.