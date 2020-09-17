Letter to the Editor, Sept. 18, 2020: Students offer help with voting right restoration

Students offer help with
voting right restoration
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginians lose their right to vote when they are convicted of a felony — and, unlike what happens in a majority of other states, they do not automatically regain that when they complete their sentence. Until recently, Virginia was one of the worst states for the restoration of voting rights, disenfranchising most residents with felony histories after their sentences were served, with a very narrow path to rights restoration. Over the past few years, however, Virginia has made the restoration of voting rights easier and widened that path.
Gov. Ralph Northam has pledged to restore voting rights to all eligible Virginians who have completed their sentence (including probation and parole). Information on Virginia's restoration of rights process, as well as an online application, can be found at: https://www.restore.virginia.gov/
The process is simple and straightforward. Even so, some people might have questions or need help.
Revive My Vote, a nonpartisan project run by students at William & Mary Law School, helps Virginians through the process of rights restoration. Student volunteers provide free, confidential assistance to anyone interested in restoring his or her right to vote. The project assists with all steps of the process, from creating an application to confirming receipt of the official grant order from the governor’s office, to ensuring that voters understand how to register and cast a vote in Virginia.
Restoration of rights is critical to participation in public life. In addition to voting, people who have their rights restored also can serve on a jury, become a notary and run for office. Revive My Vote exists to help any eligible Virginian regain the right to vote. The window to restore the right to vote in time for the November election is closing fast. Contact Revive My Vote by calling toll-free (844) 932-8683 or visit the website: https://revivemyvote.wm.edu/
Emily Milakovic.
Williamsburg.