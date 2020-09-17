Letter to the Editor, Sept. 18, 2020: Work toward perfect union by recognizing failures

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work toward perfect union

by recognizing failures

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent Letter to the Editor, the Rev. Bruce Birdsey asserts that “the intellectual left is myopic in seeing nothing admirable about U.S. history.” He cites The New York Times’ 1619 Project as an example of what he sees as such negative attitudes.

Unlike Birdsey, I see the 1619 Project, The Times’ monumental effort to examine the legacy of slavery in the United States, not as something negative, but as a profoundly American act of optimism and hope. The 1619 Project has been adopted by educators for classroom use across the country, and many colleges and universities are taking similar steps to examine their pasts. For example, the same issue of the paper that includes Birdsey’s letter has an article on the work being done at the University of Virginia to “promote racial equity” by closely studying the history of the school. How is it not optimistic that so many Americans, working in different fields, are willing to take on the hard task of honestly looking at our nation’s complex story?