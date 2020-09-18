Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: Assembly hearing would deny Fairfax due process

Assembly hearing would
deny Fairfax due process
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax launched his gubernatorial campaign this past weekend to enthusiastic crowds at the Fairfax County Courthouse and at Fort Monroe in Hampton.
He faces formidable challenges by my Virginia General Assembly colleagues, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy, D-Prince William.
What is disappointing, however, is this: In an unsuccessful effort to dampen Fairfax’s announcement, Debra Katz, attorney for Vanessa Tyson, renewed her call for a public hearing by the General Assembly regarding Tyson's allegations of sexual assault against Fairfax.
I am sick and tired of Katz’s incessant claims for a public hearing. If her client was assaulted as she claims, then she should go to the police, file a written complaint and do it now. Sadly, in the #MeToo movement era, an allegation equates to guilt. I, for one, still hold fast to the notion of due process, which, unfortunately, has been denied to Fairfax.
Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey,
D-Richmond.