Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: Assembly hearing would deny Fairfax due process

Assembly hearing would

deny Fairfax due process

What is disappointing, however, is this: In an unsuccessful effort to dampen Fairfax’s announcement, Debra Katz, attorney for Vanessa Tyson, renewed her call for a public hearing by the General Assembly regarding Tyson's allegations of sexual assault against Fairfax.

I am sick and tired of Katz’s incessant claims for a public hearing. If her client was assaulted as she claims, then she should go to the police, file a written complaint and do it now. Sadly, in the #MeToo movement era, an allegation equates to guilt. I, for one, still hold fast to the notion of due process, which, unfortunately, has been denied to Fairfax.