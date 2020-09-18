Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: Attacks on Biden's faith recall those on Kennedy's

Attacks on Biden's faith

recall those on Kennedy's

Sixty years ago, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, the Democratic Party nominee for president, was attacked by Republican conservatives and some Democrats for his Catholic faith. The gist of their attacks was that he was too Catholic and that he would subjugate the United States to the rules of the Vatican and the pope.

In the current election, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee for president, is being attacked by Republican conservatives and some Catholics as being a "Catholic in name only," that is, for not being Catholic enough. They say his stance on abortion and marriage does not align with Catholic teaching as expressed by the pope and the catechism.