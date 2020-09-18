Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: College rebuts claims in Hildebrand op-ed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College rebuts claims

in Hildebrand op-ed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent op-ed column by D. R. Hildebrand addressed the very difficult decisions that universities, including the College of William & Mary (W&M), have made to reduce their number of varsity sports.

Our decision to eliminate seven Division I sports did not come easily and resulted from years of research and input, including a 2015 comprehensive report and a 2018 strategic review. In 2015, W&M shared “Tribe Athletics is under-resourced to compete in this environment.” In 2018, we stated the financial model was “not sustainable within its current or foreseeable resources.” While we hoped to have more time to pursue alternatives, the pandemic accelerated our decision.

The announcement was painful for all who love the Tribe, especially student athletes, their families, coaches and alumni. We understand and share their heartbreak. With that in mind, it is important to provide accurate information. An incorrect claim about how athletics will be funded continues to appear, including in Hildebrand's column.