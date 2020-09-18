Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: College rebuts claims in Hildebrand op-ed

College rebuts claims
in Hildebrand op-ed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent op-ed column by D. R. Hildebrand addressed the very difficult decisions that universities, including the College of William & Mary (W&M), have made to reduce their number of varsity sports.
Our decision to eliminate seven Division I sports did not come easily and resulted from years of research and input, including a 2015 comprehensive report and a 2018 strategic review. In 2015, W&M shared “Tribe Athletics is under-resourced to compete in this environment.” In 2018, we stated the financial model was “not sustainable within its current or foreseeable resources.” While we hoped to have more time to pursue alternatives, the pandemic accelerated our decision.
The announcement was painful for all who love the Tribe, especially student athletes, their families, coaches and alumni. We understand and share their heartbreak. With that in mind, it is important to provide accurate information. An incorrect claim about how athletics will be funded continues to appear, including in Hildebrand's column.
To be clear, endowments for impacted sports will be utilized as documented this year and then modified with input from the donors who created the endowments and approval from the foundation that holds those monies, consistent with applicable law. Hildebrand incorrectly claimed that the university plans to move monies from one sport to another. This is not the case — and there are laws and rules in place for how to handle an endowment when funds cannot be used as originally intended. If the donor’s desire is for the gift to transfer to the club sport program, that recommendation will be made to the foundation responsible for the endowment.
We will continue to support each member of the William & Mary community, and respond with accurate information about decisions and their long-term impact.
Brian Whitson,
Chief Communications Officer,
The College of William & Mary.
Williamsburg.