Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: Confederate memorial at Louisa courthouse must go

Confederate memorial at
Louisa courthouse must go
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Sept. 10, Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner issued an historic opinion, directing the removal of a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Louisa County courtroom where it has hung since 1908. Sanner found that, "given the significantly prevalent image of Robert E. Lee as a figure of racial hatred and prejudice, the Court is compelled to conclude that such image is unwelcoming to many of the African Americans, and others, who are compelled to appear in our courtroom as litigants, witnesses, jurors, attorneys, and judges." That truly is a remarkable reckoning with the Confederate past.
However, the removal of the portrait is just a good first step toward racial justice, there on the courthouse property in Louisa County. For right in front of the courthouse stands the Louisa County Confederate Memorial.
In this case, the monument is part and parcel with the courthouse itself. The monument was unveiled on the same day and as part of the same grand ceremonial occasion as the laying of the cornerstone and the marking of formal occupancy of the courthouse. It all happened on Aug. 17, 1905.
The speeches for the dedication of the monument were of a kind with all the rest at Confederate monument ceremonies before and after. The keynote speaker disclosed "from personal knowledge" that Lee died believing that the battle at Gettysburg would have been won if only his troops had obeyed his orders, and the South could have won the war. If only.
With this historical baggage, how is a towering monument any different from an oversized portrait? In what way is a Confederate monument "welcoming" to those who come to the doors of the courthouse seeking justice?
Sanner should take the next step and direct that the monument be removed from the courthouse property.
Mike Sarahan.
Richmond.