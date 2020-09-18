Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020: Confederate memorial at Louisa courthouse must go

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louisa courthouse must go

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Sept. 10, Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner issued an historic opinion, directing the removal of a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Louisa County courtroom where it has hung since 1908. Sanner found that, "given the significantly prevalent image of Robert E. Lee as a figure of racial hatred and prejudice, the Court is compelled to conclude that such image is unwelcoming to many of the African Americans, and others, who are compelled to appear in our courtroom as litigants, witnesses, jurors, attorneys, and judges." That truly is a remarkable reckoning with the Confederate past.

However, the removal of the portrait is just a good first step toward racial justice, there on the courthouse property in Louisa County. For right in front of the courthouse stands the Louisa County Confederate Memorial.

In this case, the monument is part and parcel with the courthouse itself. The monument was unveiled on the same day and as part of the same grand ceremonial occasion as the laying of the cornerstone and the marking of formal occupancy of the courthouse. It all happened on Aug. 17, 1905.