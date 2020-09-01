Letter to the Editor, Sept. 2, 2020: Athlete's drive to excel over challenge uplifting

Athlete's drive to excel
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mike Barber's recent Sports front story "Stuttering didn't slow down new UVA tight end Tony Poljan" was excellent in terms of showing a young person how to deal with stuttering. A two-sentence paragraph read, "Poljan was not the stutterer. He was the star."
No more compelling words ever have been said about a young person who stutters. It is very important that parents encourage a young person who stutters to get involved in a fun activity at which they excel. It could be team sports, chess, ballet, martial arts, playing a musical instrument or enjoying a hobby. Such fun and success help build a self-image as well as show other people that the child should be seen as something other than a stutterer.
I always recommend to the parents of children who stutter that they try traditional speech therapy. There are many successful therapies out there. The Stuttering Foundation website — www.stutteringhelp.org — has a national directory of speech therapists, as well as a slew of other free resources.
God bless Poljan for being known as "the star" and not just "the stutterer." Young people who stutter are so much more than their stuttering, and their speech should not define them.
Ed DePhillips.
Fort Lee, N.J.