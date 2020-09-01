Letter to the Editor, Sept. 2, 2020: Biden's support of ACA is better for Americans

Biden's support of ACA
is better for Americans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Barack Obama-Joe Biden team got the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed in 2010. More than 100 million Americans have health insurance today, with 20 million added since the passing of the ACA. Biden will build on the ACA's success. The goal is 97% of Americans with health care; no exclusions for pre-existing conditions; no lifetime or annual limits; and younger patients stay on their parents' plan until age 26. Biden's plan slows upcharges by hospitals and providers, lowers prescription costs, promotes better coordination among health care providers, removes co-payments for primary care and helps small businesses insure workers. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is trying to kill the ACA.
Today, singles who earn up to $50,000 or families at $100,000 receive health insurance tax credits. Biden's plan expands these credits to higher-wage earners and adds coverage to an additional 4.9 million lower-wage earners through Medicaid. The Biden plan allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices with drug producers, limits drug cost increases by linking to inflation rates, allows Americans to buy drugs from other countries and improves availability of generic drugs. Biden's plan adds community health centers and addresses mental health, gun violence and the opioid crisis. The plan expands access to contraception, restores federal funding for Planned Parenthood and supports a woman's right to have an abortion.
America has great hospitals and trained staff, but we need to repair the system. We have one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates among all developed nations. America's COVID-19 death rate is among the highest in the world. Yet, at the height of the epidemic, Trump defies health guidelines and holds political rallies, packing supporters together with no social distancing and very few masks, possibly exposing them to the deadly virus. The epidemic is out of control because presidential leadership is out of control.
Use your head: Vote Democratic.
Thomas C. Rubino.
King and Queen.