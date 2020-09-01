Letter to the Editor, Sept. 2, 2020: In touting fact over faith, writer misses out on love

In touting fact over faith,
writer misses out on love
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent Letter to the Editor, John Schuiteman takes issue with an opinion piece by Robin Beres that [organized] religion offers solace, even encouragement in these troubled times. Schuiteman questions the core beliefs of Christianity as “fanciful stories” and suggests that one should look to science as “the real generator of truth.” He concludes that, in doing so, “when people need help, they will do what they have done for eons: turn to other people who … have an innate sense of love for other humans.”
I fear Schuiteman confuses (scientific) fact with faith, a not uncommon occurrence in our secular world. However, he must realize that science deals with facts — pieces of measurable information that allow a hypothesis to be proved (or not) based on that data alone. It cannot explain love (beyond that data derived in response to questions about it), any more than it can describe wind beyond its speed or direction. Nonetheless, both are evident in different ways to the observer, neither the less real for one’s lack of seeing or experiencing it. As each of us tries to explain our place and duty in this world of joy and anguish — questioning “Why am I here?” and “What am I to do with my life?” — it is religion, not science, that directs us to seek answers, in our own way and in our own time. Those “fanciful stories” might offer us more than he is aware, as that concept to which he alludes (“innate love for other humans”) surely is based on some ultimate “standard” of behavior. And who else could set that “standard” but the one who came to do just that? Accordingly, I must conclude that correspondent Schuiteman is standing on the threshold of faith himself.
Charles E. Bagwell.
Midlothian.