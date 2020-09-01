 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor. Sept. 2, 2020: Kudos to Henrico couple for project to help others
0 comments

Letter to the Editor. Sept. 2, 2020: Kudos to Henrico couple for project to help others

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Kudos to Henrico couple

for project to help others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Bill Lohmann’s recent column about Alex and Clenise White’s production and donation of face shields and I am blown away by their generosity to our community. I often read of multimillionaire’s charitable donations and am always grateful to know that people choose to share their wealth for community causes, but this particular case was so impressive because it was clear that the Whites shared not only their financial resources but a very, very significant amount of personal time and effort in this endeavor. Their example is a true inspiration to me and I hope others — a positive story in these often dark and contentious times. Thank you to RTD columnist Lohmann, but especially thank you to the Whites and those assisting them in this wonderful undertaking.

Debra Webb.

Glen Allen.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News