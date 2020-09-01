Letter to the Editor. Sept. 2, 2020: Kudos to Henrico couple for project to help others

Kudos to Henrico couple
for project to help others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Bill Lohmann’s recent column about Alex and Clenise White’s production and donation of face shields and I am blown away by their generosity to our community. I often read of multimillionaire’s charitable donations and am always grateful to know that people choose to share their wealth for community causes, but this particular case was so impressive because it was clear that the Whites shared not only their financial resources but a very, very significant amount of personal time and effort in this endeavor. Their example is a true inspiration to me and I hope others — a positive story in these often dark and contentious times. Thank you to RTD columnist Lohmann, but especially thank you to the Whites and those assisting them in this wonderful undertaking.
Debra Webb.
Glen Allen.