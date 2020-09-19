Letter to the Editor, Sept. 20, 2020: Clean energy costs deemed too high for Virginians

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clean energy costs deemed

too high for Virginians

Editor Times-Dispatch:

A recent op-ed by Del. Richard (“Rip”) Sullivan, D-Fairfax, lauds the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which mandates requiring the construction of wind and solar electricity facilities in Virginia.

His column criticizes a recent decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regarding the price that can be charged by renewable electricity suppliers in the interstate market.

He claims the FERC decision assaults “basic free market competition.”

In essence, FERC’s new rule states that when electricity generated by renewable providers is sold in interstate markets, the price must reflect all of the subsidies provided by Virginia to these suppliers, so that these suppliers will not unfairly compete with electricity generated by existing sources.