Letter to the Editor, Sept. 20, 2020: Clean energy costs deemed too high for Virginians

Clean energy costs deemed
too high for Virginians
Editor Times-Dispatch:
A recent op-ed by Del. Richard (“Rip”) Sullivan, D-Fairfax, lauds the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which mandates requiring the construction of wind and solar electricity facilities in Virginia.
His column criticizes a recent decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regarding the price that can be charged by renewable electricity suppliers in the interstate market.
He claims the FERC decision assaults “basic free market competition.”
In essence, FERC’s new rule states that when electricity generated by renewable providers is sold in interstate markets, the price must reflect all of the subsidies provided by Virginia to these suppliers, so that these suppliers will not unfairly compete with electricity generated by existing sources.
And what a vast array of renewable electricity subsidies there are — production tax credits, investment credits, property tax exemptions, rebates, loan guarantees, residential tax credits, job creation credits. The list goes on. FERC stated that failure to consider the impact of these subsidies would result in obvious price distortion, and violate the FERC mandate to assure that prices are “just and reasonable and not discriminatory or preferential.”
Sullivan, as the primary patron of the VCEA, is upset that this will prevent solar and wind from being the sole providers of electricity in Virginia. Think California.
What are all these wind and solar subsidies going to cost Virginia consumers?
Sullivan states that under the FERC order, we “will suddenly be forced to supply wind electricity at an artificially inflated price, 20 times higher than the maximum price” allowed by FERC.
Without all the subsidies, renewable electricity generation costs consumers 20 times more than electricity supplied by existing sources. No wonder Sullivan is upset. FERC just exposed exactly what the VCEA will cost us in order to achieve the fantasy of all wind and solar electrical generation in Virginia by 2035.
Collister “Terry” Johnson,
Senior Adviser.
Ron Wright,
Co-Chairman.
Northern Virginia Republican Business Forum (NVRBF)