Letter to the Editor, Sept. 20, 2020: Financial assistance crucial during pandemic

Financial assistance

crucial during pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There are thousands of families in the city of Richmond and tens of thousands across the state who need stimulus checks now. Families are behind two to three months in rent and other bills. The Lost Wages Assistance program hasn’t started with the additional $300 per week, and for the past two months, we haven’t received any stimulus or enhanced unemployment. Every day that goes by, the bills grow, and the majority of people desperately need $2,000 to $3,000 or more in their bank accounts now to make payments on bills that keep accruing.

We don’t need a big bipartisan bill that’s going to take more time passing. Congress needs to get some form of stimulus checks out to people now. President Donald Trump has endorsed the $300 billion that was allocated for COVID-19 relief but hasn’t been used. Why haven't members of Congress signed off on that? People need funds now, not in a week or month down the road.

We need term limits on politicians and we need quick and decisive action for the people of the United States. Stop using crises for electoral votes and get much needed assistance to the people now.

Jeff Allen.