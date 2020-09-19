Letter to the Editor, Sept. 20, 2020: Learn realities of duties before crafting new rules

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Learn realities of duties

before crafting new rules

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Elected officials — those crafting law enforcement policies, guidelines and new laws — should not judge our public servants without walking a mile in their daily duties.

Let me strongly urge lawmakers to spend some time in a law enforcement ride-along, before passing judgment on our public safety heroes. They should see firsthand what it really means to protect and serve.

Lawmakers should witness and feel what it's like when their lives are being threatened or they are facing abuse, and their authority is being challenged by those who have little or no regard for law and order or the rights of those they violate.

Sometimes it takes a reality check to reveal the known and unknown about daily law enforcement duties.

Lawmakers should take a chance and educate themselves before judging or attempting to regulate public servants.

Charlie Evranian.