Letter to the Editor, Sept. 20, 2020: Reader digs in over sign of the times

Reader digs in over
sign of the times
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My plan for the day was to dig a hole in our front yard so I could plant a cross. It was to be white with black house numbers indicating the number of coronavirus deaths on the horizontal part, and R.I.P. on the vertical part. I could change the numbers every day. I would need 58 numbers: five zeros, five ones and six of all the rest; i.e., 555,555. We probably won't see that number until Easter. Remember this past Easter when the virus was supposed to be gone?
I ran this plan by my wife and she told me that I couldn't plant anything in the yard that wasn't a shrub or a flower. She said the old retired people in the neighborhood, including us, already were frightened and upset enough. "What about my nerves?" I asked. Those same neighbors weren't thinking about my sensibilities when they planted a pro-President Donald Trump sign in their front yard. Their champion isn't responsible for a large portion of the deaths? He didn't lie to us about the severity of the disease? Called it a hoax? Is there a reason Canada has had few to no deaths on recent days when America has had more than 1,000 on a given day? Maybe Canadians all wear masks.
If you vote for Trump, does that make you complicit with, and responsible for, the consequences of his policy or lack of policy? I'm going out in my front yard to dig a hole. I've decided to plant mums and will place a small R.I.P. sign beside them.
Michael Calhoun.
Colonial Heights.