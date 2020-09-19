Letter to the Editor, Sept. 20, 2020: Reader digs in over sign of the times

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My plan for the day was to dig a hole in our front yard so I could plant a cross. It was to be white with black house numbers indicating the number of coronavirus deaths on the horizontal part, and R.I.P. on the vertical part. I could change the numbers every day. I would need 58 numbers: five zeros, five ones and six of all the rest; i.e., 555,555. We probably won't see that number until Easter. Remember this past Easter when the virus was supposed to be gone?

I ran this plan by my wife and she told me that I couldn't plant anything in the yard that wasn't a shrub or a flower. She said the old retired people in the neighborhood, including us, already were frightened and upset enough. "What about my nerves?" I asked. Those same neighbors weren't thinking about my sensibilities when they planted a pro-President Donald Trump sign in their front yard. Their champion isn't responsible for a large portion of the deaths? He didn't lie to us about the severity of the disease? Called it a hoax? Is there a reason Canada has had few to no deaths on recent days when America has had more than 1,000 on a given day? Maybe Canadians all wear masks.