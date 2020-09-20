Letter to the Editor, Sept. 21, 2020: Americans must unite in battle against virus

Americans must unite

in battle against virus

I disagree with U.S. Attorney General William Barr that wearing a face mask infringes on our rights. America is the greatest country in the world because we've always stood together and done whatever it takes to defeat our enemies, no matter who or what they are. We have an enemy that has taken nearly 200,000 American lives. It's time we defeated this enemy, no matter what it takes. Our main weapons are scientists, doctors and other medical professionals who know what they're doing, not the politicians. Come on, America, let's do what our forefathers would do. Let's attack this virus with everything we have. America is great now and always has been.