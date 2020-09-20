Letter to the Editor, Sept. 21, 2020: Forests' diversity helps preserve them for future

Forests' diversity helps

preserve them for future

Sherman Bamford’s recent response to my question of what the Sierra Club will do to help restore diversity in Virginia’s public forests generally offers some encouragement. The Sierra Club's response, however, omits attention to an essential but declining part of a healthy, diverse forest. As young forests aged out, each year of the past decade we lost an average of 2,600 acres of critical young forest (up to 20-year-old trees) structure and wildlife habitat in Virginia's George Washington & Jefferson National Forests (GWJEFF). This loss contributes to a serious and ongoing population decline in game and nongame species (ruffed grouse and golden-winged Warbler as two examples). Further, hundreds of wildlife species depend on young forest habitat (thickets) for protection, breeding/rearing and food.