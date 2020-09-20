Letter to the Editor, Sept. 21, 2020: Forests' diversity helps preserve them for future

Forests' diversity helps
preserve them for future
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Sherman Bamford’s recent response to my question of what the Sierra Club will do to help restore diversity in Virginia’s public forests generally offers some encouragement. The Sierra Club's response, however, omits attention to an essential but declining part of a healthy, diverse forest. As young forests aged out, each year of the past decade we lost an average of 2,600 acres of critical young forest (up to 20-year-old trees) structure and wildlife habitat in Virginia's George Washington & Jefferson National Forests (GWJEFF). This loss contributes to a serious and ongoing population decline in game and nongame species (ruffed grouse and golden-winged Warbler as two examples). Further, hundreds of wildlife species depend on young forest habitat (thickets) for protection, breeding/rearing and food.
With wildfire suppression and few commercial timber harvests, this habitat loss will continue. In 2019, the GWJEFF consisted of 0.6% regenerating young forest, down from 1.1% in the prior year, while forest plans recommend a maximum of 7%. Sustainable commercial timber harvests (clear-cut and shelterwood) present the most productive way to create 12- to 40-acre patches of this critical habitat. Young forest structure complements an existing core of mature forest and helps assure a diverse GWJEFF for future generations.
The Sierra Club can make a welcome partner to restore and protect our GWJEFF as it educates and advocates for forest plan levels of critically needed regenerating young forest structure and habitat. Protecting our forests depends on sustainable, active management to restore and maintain an historic range of dynamic diversity. This diversity offers a mosaic of critical wildlife habitat and helps mitigate climate change.
For more information on young forests, visit the Wildlife Management Institute’s website: www.youngforest.org
Wayne Thacker.
Bumpass.