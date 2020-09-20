Letter to the Editor, Sept. 21, 2020: Pence not only politician invited to speak at VMI

Pence not only politician

invited to speak at VMI

In a recent Letter to the Editor, Virginia Military Institute (VMI) alumnus Kenneth Bradford opposed the school's decision to invite Vice President Mike Pence to speak to the VMI Corps of Cadets. Bradford cites the fact that Pence has no military or national security experience, and that Pence is a very politicized vice president. I'm not sure why not having military or national security experience automatically would disqualify someone from speaking before the Corps of Cadets. VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt stated, “As part of our cadets’ leader journey, we try to bring in special guests all the time. Over the years, we have been very lucky to welcome senators, cabinet secretaries, Supreme Court justices and former U.S. presidents from both political parties.” The only person bringing politics into the decision to invite Pence is Bradford, so I suspect he is trying to turn something as simple as a speech before the Corps of Cadets into something political. Thank goodness he is not involved in the decision as to who gets to speak before the Corps of Cadets.