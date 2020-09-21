Letter to the Editor, Sept. 22, 2020: Before acting, consider possible consequences

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before acting, consider

possible consequences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I try to teach my grandchildren that every action has a consequence. For instance, when they talk to me about solar energy, I tell them that we need to consider whether the use of fertile farmland for a solar farm is an appropriate use. One day, will we run out of viable farmland to grow our food?

Adults need to consider the consequences before their actions as well. Did the Hanover County School Board consider the consequences of removing the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School before they took such action? Now the seniors who are trying to apply for colleges and scholarships are paying the consequences for the school board's actions before a replacement plan was in place.

Did Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney consider the consequences of supporting defunding the police? After protesters showed up at his apartment building, he found that he needed the police for his own security force.

Do protesters who want rent forgiveness and stoppage of evictions understand that rent is the landlord's income and there will be consequences when the landlord can't pay taxes, or make mortgage payments or repairs?