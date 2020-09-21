Letter to the Editor, Sept. 22, 2020: Do contentious times erode freedom of speech?

Do contentious times
erode freedom of speech?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I always have loved being able to speak my mind and share my opinions with the editors of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Since February, however, I have not been comfortable sending my opinion letters. I am intimidated by the possibility that I might be ostracized — or worse — by those who disagree with my opinion.
Do we really have freedom of speech in America today? I feel it is being eroded by the reactions of those few who have escalated disagreement into hate. I find this scary and crazy. I see the progression to violence everywhere in the paper and on television. In this heated climate, I have to ask myself: At what point could my life be in danger or my property at risk?
I now am willing to take a risk and send this letter. Perhaps there are others who have been reluctant to share their opinions and will follow my lead and take a chance, too.
I hope the day returns when I once again can feel free to share my views with others.
W. Baxter Perkinson Jr.
Richmond.