Letter to the Editor, Sept. 22, 2020: Domestic terrorism is threatening nation

Domestic terrorism

is threatening nation

The upcoming election will determine what kind of country we deserve. Do we want to live in a society dominated by anarchy and mob violence or one of law and order?

Those who riot, loot, burn, destroy private property and threaten respectable citizens should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, resulting in a meaningful period of incarceration. Nothing less will make irresponsible people responsible citizens. We are at war. The enemy is domestic terrorism. It must be defeated and the end justifies the means.