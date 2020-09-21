Letter to the Editor, Sept. 22, 2020: Silent majority must speak up and vote

Silent majority must

speak up and vote

With the current state of political and social affairs, and the fact that we have a president who lost the popular vote, it's time for a new voice — that of the silent majority, those of us out there quietly complaining to friends and wringing our hands about the approaching Armageddon. I believe that this silent majority is moderate and wants to work together to make our country better. It's now time for them to stand up and make some noise. The silent majority needs to be heard, now more than ever. Complacency is not an option. Let your voice be heard and vote.