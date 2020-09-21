Letter to the Editor, Sept. 22, 2020: Trump tapes reveal lack of leadership skills

Trump tapes reveal

lack of leadership skills

Bob Woodward's interviews with President Donald Trump reveal the absolute lack of leadership skills in our president. When the president states that he downplayed the reality of the severity of the coronavirus, he claims that he did not want to create "panic" among the American people. Instead, he greatly minimized and politicized the issue, calling it a hoax, saying that it would "go away in the spring." A true leader would have spoken the truth to the country and appealed to the nation to take the steps necessary to minimize the risks of this deadly disease. Speaking truth does not have to be done in such a way that leads to panic. Trump wants us to believe that he only had two options: minimize and withhold the truth or create panic by providing accurate information. He missed the third option: provide sound leadership.