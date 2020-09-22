Letter to the Editor, Sept. 23, 2020: Does financial security mean more than integrity?

Does financial security

mean more than integrity?

The letters and op-ed columns that praise President Donald Trump and his administration have prompted me to write my first Letter to the Editor. I believe that most people would agree that integrity — the practice of being honest and adhering to strong moral and ethical values — is among the most important characteristics of a good leader. Many of us believe it to be the most important characteristic. Reasonable people can disagree about the merits of any of the accomplishments of the Trump administration. Can anyone who approves of Trump reasonably assert that he has demonstrated honesty and adherence to strong moral and ethical values? When I ask individuals who approve of Trump about the basis of their approval, they often respond that their bank accounts have improved during his administration. There is nothing unreasonable about appreciating an improvement in financial circumstances, but does a president's integrity not matter so long as bank accounts are fat? I sincerely hope Americans demonstrate that they value integrity when they vote in November.