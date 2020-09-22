Letter to the Editor, Sept. 23, 2020: Hanson's overblown claim damages his credibility

Hanson's overblown claim

damages his credibility

Columnist Victor Davis Hanson proudly displays his academic credential and his affiliation with the deservedly respected Hoover Institution at Stanford University, presumably with an eye toward lending credibility to the views he expresses. He does that credibility harm, however, when he makes over-the-top claims — like saying the recent deals between Israel and Persian Gulf states are “the most stunning breakthroughs in Middle Eastern diplomacy in more than a half-century.” I suppose we could quibble about the word “stunning,” but here are some things that happened in the Mideast less than half a century ago: U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s shuttle diplomacy helped bring an end to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, greatly reducing the risk of broader conflagration in and beyond the Mideast; the Camp David Accords in 1978 ended a quarter-century of armed conflicts between Egypt and Israel; and the Oslo Accords in 1993 created the framework that many still see as the only possible path to a comprehensive settlement between Israel and the Palestinians. Note also that in the last two cases, Anwar Sadat and Yitzhak Rabin paid for their diplomacy with their lives. So while it certainly is nice that a couple of wealthy, noncombatant Arab states are willing to establish relations with Israel, Hanson’s claims for their significance seem a bit out of proportion. As a professional purveyor of ideas, he should know that seeing such obvious hyperbole, the reader can’t help but wonder how seriously to take his other arguments.