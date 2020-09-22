Letter to the Editor, Sept. 23, 2020: Quick court nomination not without precedent

Quick court nomination
not without precedent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution clearly states that the president nominates, and the Senate confirms, judges to the Supreme Court. The Constitution doesn’t discuss presidential election years or any other year. The president even can make a recess appointment when the Senate isn’t in session, as it did in a presidential election year in 1956. On Sept. 7, 1956, Sherman Minton announced his intention to retire. The Senate was in recess and President Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, appointed William Brennan to the court. Eisenhower was re-elected and Brennan formally was nominated and confirmed.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, made two nominations to the Supreme Court: Louis Brandeis to replace Joseph Lamar, who had died; and John H. Clarke to replace Charles Evans Hughes, who had resigned to run for president. Clarke unanimously was confirmed 10 days later.
A third significant example occurred when President Herbert Hoover, a Republican, nominated Benjamin Cardozo to succeed Oliver Wendell Holmes, who retired on Jan. 12, 1932. The Senate confirmed Cardozo by a unanimous vote on Feb. 24, 1932, a little more than a month later.
Finally, President D. Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat, nominated Frank Murphy on Jan. 4, 1940, to replace Pierce Butler, who had died. The Senate confirmed the nomination by a voice vote.
In all of these cases, the Senate and the presidency were controlled by the same party, as is the case today. With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump can nominate a candidate to replace her. This is not unusual and the public needs to know the facts.
Brian Glass.
Glen Allen.