Letter to the Editor, Sept. 23, 2020: Quick court nomination not without precedent

Quick court nomination

not without precedent

Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution clearly states that the president nominates, and the Senate confirms, judges to the Supreme Court. The Constitution doesn’t discuss presidential election years or any other year. The president even can make a recess appointment when the Senate isn’t in session, as it did in a presidential election year in 1956. On Sept. 7, 1956, Sherman Minton announced his intention to retire. The Senate was in recess and President Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, appointed William Brennan to the court. Eisenhower was re-elected and Brennan formally was nominated and confirmed.