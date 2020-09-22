Letter to the Editor, Sept. 23, 2020: Wait until after election to fill Ginsburg's seat

Wait until after election

to fill Ginsburg's seat

As a business professional, homeowner and credit card holder, I am beholden to Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the legal work she did to promote equal rights for women. She argued her first case before the U.S. Supreme Court before nine male justices. She won the case. Her appointment to the Supreme Court showed her ability to effectively and articulately interpret cases. She knew how to have cordial relationships with those who did not agree with her. She is a huge role model. Without her on the court, we are at risk of losing the Affordable Care Act and health care, access to contraceptive choices and equal voting rights. The appointment of a new justice to fill her seat should wait until after the inauguration. It would be a travesty to fill the position with someone who supports positions the majority of Americans do not support. The GOP refused to hold a hearing or vote when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a moderate choice, to fill the seat of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016, eight months before the presidential election because they said the voters should choose. It now is just weeks until the presidential election and the Senate Republican majority should abide by the same principle. Wait to fill this position.