Letter to the Editor, Sept. 24, 2020: Arrival of two ballots prompts voter's concerns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrival of two ballots

prompts voter's concerns

Editor, Times Dispatch:

There has been much discussion about the safety and reliability of mail-in ballots. I feel fortunate to live in Henrico County, which I feel has a very well-run governing authority.

Nevertheless, in response to my request for a mail-in ballot, I recently received two mail-in ballots. If I were inclined to commit voter fraud by voting twice — which I am not — would this duplication have been caught? If so, how much time would that process take? If my duplication were discovered, how many similar circumstances would go undiscovered?

The fact that two ballots were sent to me certainly seems to raise doubts about the process. If this can happen in a county with such a squared-away governing body, imagine what could happen elsewhere, especially in states that engage in universal mail-in voting where a potential voter does not even request a ballot.

David Maraghy.