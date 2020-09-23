Letter to the Editor, Sept. 24, 2020: Comey good fit to teach ethics at William & Mary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Comey good fit to teach

ethics at William & Mary

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to correspondent Bud Schill for his recent letter defending former FBI Director James Comey and his "ethical compass."

I attended the College of William & Mary as an undergraduate and for law school. It is a wonderful college and I got a magnificent education. I am a lawyer and I knew of Comey before I tried several cases with him. His reputation for ethics and integrity was excellent. We had three cases against each other. Comey’s reputation was confirmed.

When Comey eventually had the difficulties that were so well-publicized, I was stunned. As a result, I researched everything that I could find to determine what he had done wrong. I never found anything. The very worst I saw was a timing decision on information that his integrity demanded that he reveal.

Comey teaching ethics at William & Mary — yes. Congratulations to my alma mater, which teaches its students the ability to creatively think and be truthful. What to think is left for many others who seem to delight in calling people names.

William S. Francis Jr.