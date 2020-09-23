Letter to the Editor, Sept. 24, 2020: Removing historic marker is puzzling to reader

Removing historic marker

is puzzling to reader

Removing monuments that are dedicated to an individual is one thing. Removing those that serve as historical markers is quite another. Fairfax County has decided to remove the monument in front of its courthouse, which includes two howitzers surrounding a stone that states, "This stone marks the scene of the opening conflict of the war of 1861–1865, when John Q. Marr, captain of the Warrenton Rifles, who was the first soldier killed in action, fell 800 feet south, 46 degrees west of the spot. June 1, 1861. Erected by the Marr Camp, C.V., June 1, 1904." It isn’t even dedicated to Marr. Taking it down is tantamount to removing monuments and markers on a battlefield. At least nobody has gone after the historical highway marker nearby, but there’s still time.