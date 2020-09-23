Letter to the Editor, Sept. 24, 2020: Trump can't force courts to rush counting of votes

Trump can't force courts
to rush counting of votes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During a recent rally in North Carolina, President Donald Trump said, "We're counting on the federal court system to make it so that we can actually have an evening where we know who wins, OK. Not where the votes are going to be counted a week later, two weeks later."
Virginia law states, “If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your registrar by noon on the third day after the election.”
So, no, we will not disenfranchise voters as Trump wishes. The law is the law.
Michael Muscarella.
Henrico.