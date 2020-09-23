Letter to the Editor, Sept. 24, 2020: Trump could learn from lesson in selfless love

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump could learn from

lesson in selfless love

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently read two different but equally thought-provoking articles, one on Carol Burnett and Osama bin Laden, the other on President Donald Trump. In an article published by AARP, Burnett recalled how someone once asked her if she could be a member of the opposite sex for 24 hours, who would she be and what would she do. She said, “I would be Osama bin Laden, and then I’d kill myself.”

The second article was by New York Times columnist David Brooks, who wrote of Trump's lack of empathy: “This is not an intellectual stupidity. I imagine Trump's I. is fine. It is a moral and emotional stupidity.” Brooks calls it “a stupidity that in almost pure clinical form, flows out of his inability to feel.”

Putting the two ideas together, I wondered what my late Aunt Mabel would have chosen to do had she been Trump for a day.

She would have realized that with great power comes great responsibility.

As Trump, would she have gotten a puppy so he could experience unconditional love firsthand?