Letter to the Editor, Sept. 24, 2020: VMI graduate defends Jackson statue on campus

VMI graduate defends

Jackson statue on campus

A recent news story in the RTD, “At VMI, battle lines form over future of Jackson statue,” reported the demand by the Black and liberal white communities to remove Confederate statues. To them, the statues represent slavery and bondage. At the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands in front of Jackson Arch, the main entrance to the barracks. The people demanding the statue's removal because it reminds them of slavery have reached this conclusion on their own. VMI did not put Jackson’s statue there as a means of celebrating slavery or intimidating anyone. The statue was put there to serve as a reminder of what a soldier/cadet should strive to emulate: courage, determination, fortitude, honor, leadership, duty and sacrifice. These are the qualities VMI hopes to inculcate into its graduates so they might serve honorably and well in their chosen vocations. If the people who now demand the statue be removed felt they were being belittled and intimidated, they should have departed the school, for they never will have what VMI seeks to develop in each cadet. Surely there were other options for them to achieve their educational goals, rather than endure in their minds the horror of being reminded of slavery and bondage throughout their cadetship.