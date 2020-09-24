Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Affordable health care a must for all Americans

Affordable health care
a must for all Americans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
First of all, I must state that I believe that health care is a right and hence an obligation that we as a compassionate society must fulfill. I find it ironic that Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, in his recent op-ed states that authorities should "focus their energies on helping strengthen our health care system and protect the progress we have made." What he perhaps unknowingly is describing is the addition of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). While not perfect, it largely fulfilled that role until it was decimated by the administration of President Donald Trump. If declared unconstitutional, it would leave millions without insurance. If there ever were a time that an option for purely private health insurance existed, it is now. Yes, if you qualify Medicaid or Medicare, or are fortunate enough to have employer-based insurance, you're probably OK. But what of the millions who are not in that group or those not able to afford the four-figure deductibles? Those who disparaged the ACA individual mandate don't understand how insurance works. Imagine an auto insurance company that only insured accident victims. How long would it survive? Auto and health insurers rely on nonclaimants and their premiums to survive.
Several months ago, I was in line at the pharmacy to pick up a prescription. The person in front of me did not have the means to pay for her medicine. I, and the person behind me, overheard the conversation, and we pulled out our wallets and paid for her medication. It was our pleasure to do so. But, in our country, in our time, in our community of caring, this should not be necessary.
Health care is costly and complex. We must acknowledge that it doesn't follow marketplace rules. We will solve the problem only if we acknowledge that health care is a right and we work together to best fulfill that obligation.
Steven Linas, O.D.
Richmond.