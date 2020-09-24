Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Affordable health care a must for all Americans

Affordable health care

a must for all Americans

First of all, I must state that I believe that health care is a right and hence an obligation that we as a compassionate society must fulfill. I find it ironic that Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, in his recent op-ed states that authorities should "focus their energies on helping strengthen our health care system and protect the progress we have made." What he perhaps unknowingly is describing is the addition of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). While not perfect, it largely fulfilled that role until it was decimated by the administration of President Donald Trump. If declared unconstitutional, it would leave millions without insurance. If there ever were a time that an option for purely private health insurance existed, it is now. Yes, if you qualify Medicaid or Medicare, or are fortunate enough to have employer-based insurance, you're probably OK. But what of the millions who are not in that group or those not able to afford the four-figure deductibles? Those who disparaged the ACA individual mandate don't understand how insurance works. Imagine an auto insurance company that only insured accident victims. How long would it survive? Auto and health insurers rely on nonclaimants and their premiums to survive.