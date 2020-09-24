Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Kaine urges bipartisan work to expand health care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kaine urges bipartisan

work to expand health care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to an op-ed by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, “Health care: The public option would be harmful to Virginians,” I would like to challenge an inaccuracy and an oversight by the delegate.

Kilgore claims that public health insurance options “would create trillions of dollars in new government spending, which in turn would create new taxes, deficits and debt.” This is not true for my bill, the Medicare-X Choice Act. This bill’s public insurance option, Medicare-X, would be sold on the current exchanges and, like the private policies on those exchanges, entirely be funded through the premiums of voluntary plan participants, which are estimated to be significantly lower than private insurance plans. Because the program funds itself, there would be no new tax on working families.