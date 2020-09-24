Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Kaine urges bipartisan work to expand health care

Kaine urges bipartisan
work to expand health care
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to an op-ed by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, “Health care: The public option would be harmful to Virginians,” I would like to challenge an inaccuracy and an oversight by the delegate.
Kilgore claims that public health insurance options “would create trillions of dollars in new government spending, which in turn would create new taxes, deficits and debt.” This is not true for my bill, the Medicare-X Choice Act. This bill’s public insurance option, Medicare-X, would be sold on the current exchanges and, like the private policies on those exchanges, entirely be funded through the premiums of voluntary plan participants, which are estimated to be significantly lower than private insurance plans. Because the program funds itself, there would be no new tax on working families.
Kilgore also warns that voluntary public options “would force private coverage options out of the market” and lead to “one-size-fits-all care.” He might be horrified to learn that thousands of his constituents already are forced into one-size-fits-all care. Fifty-six Virginia cities and counties — including every ZIP code in Kilgore’s district — have only one private insurer offering individual health coverage. That does not look like competition or the freedom to choose. The Medicare-X Choice Act first would be available in places like these so Virginians currently living under a one-size-fits-all system finally can shop around, compare plans and pick the insurer that works from them.
Kilgore and I share many of the same goals in expanding health care for Virginians. We want people to have choices and we don’t want government spending to get out of hand. I urge him to consider my Medicare-X plan as a viable option to meet these goals while expanding coverage. Together, Democrats and Republicans can find common ground and improve the lives of Virginians.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
Richmond.