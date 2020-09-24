Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Put good of country over agenda of party

Put good of country
over agenda of party
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What does it say about a country when a minority of voters and a small number of powerful, moneyed people wield a majority of influence in government? It says that elected officials can and will be bought, and will corruptly use their power against the wishes of most Americans. Polls have shown that the majority of Americans want to protect a women’s reproductive rights, pass sensible gun safety laws, address climate change and protect the environment.
Sadly, those majority views are not reflected among elected Republicans. Instead, elected Republicans fight against the majority’s wishes and promote unequal justice under the law through the confirmation of overly right-wing conservative judges. This now is playing out in the battle for the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. They are making a mockery of the court. We’ve seen those same Republicans refuse to hold a valid impeachment trial. Instead, they decided in advance to acquit President Donald Trump, who now is emboldened to continue to lie to the American public every day and ignore the deadly pandemic that now has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
But it’s not just the elected Republicans who are to blame for their refusal to listen to the voices of the majority, refusal to provide oversight of the executive branch and refusal to confirm only the most qualified judges and justices. These actions are un-American and every citizen who supports these actions, cheers Trump on at his rallies and believes his lies, refuses to listen to truth and parrots the talking heads on conservative media is complicit in the degradation of this country. It’s time for all of us to put country over party, truth over lies, science over conspiracy theories and decency over the demise of the values our country is supposed to represent.
Jacqueline Anderson.
Doswell.