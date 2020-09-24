Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Put good of country over agenda of party

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Put good of country

over agenda of party

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What does it say about a country when a minority of voters and a small number of powerful, moneyed people wield a majority of influence in government? It says that elected officials can and will be bought, and will corruptly use their power against the wishes of most Americans. Polls have shown that the majority of Americans want to protect a women’s reproductive rights, pass sensible gun safety laws, address climate change and protect the environment.

Sadly, those majority views are not reflected among elected Republicans. Instead, elected Republicans fight against the majority’s wishes and promote unequal justice under the law through the confirmation of overly right-wing conservative judges. This now is playing out in the battle for the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. They are making a mockery of the court. We’ve seen those same Republicans refuse to hold a valid impeachment trial. Instead, they decided in advance to acquit President Donald Trump, who now is emboldened to continue to lie to the American public every day and ignore the deadly pandemic that now has killed more than 200,000 Americans.